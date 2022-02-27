Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSunday StripWith world leaders like these, who needs enemies?Robert W Malone MD, MSFeb 27, 2022978Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther98ShareOff to CPAC bright and early! Have a great day folks.Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeGive a gift subscription978Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther98SharePreviousNext
The most mesmerizing thing is watching the Borg who assimilated to the state media narratives about the sniffles virus and toxic jabs do the same about Ukraine. The propaganda is off the charts. Kim Jong-un couldn't get away with some of the reports being smeared across CIA controlled western rags. The people of North Korea would say, "Hold on. Wait a minute. This guy is really fu**ing with us now." And yet millions across the west shut off their brains and eat it up. We're in deep trouble if the masses can be manipulated so easily.
Dr. Malone. I just finished watching your speech in Boise at the Global Covid Summit. God bless you and Jill for your tireless efforts to try and wake people up from the mass psychosis. You have inspired me to educate myself and to try and educate others. I pray God gives me just some of the strength you possess. Your name will go down in history and I am grateful that I will be on the right side of it. Praying also to keep you energized despite your grueling schedule and most importantly, safe. We so desperately need you and your colleagues to keep up this fight for the thing we hold most dear. FREEDOM!