Happy July 4th holiday, US Citizens!
Ricky Gervais ‘slayed the woke dragon’ in ‘taboo’ busting special (on Rumble)
and finally, just ‘cause I like cats… Norwegian Forest Cats solving a puzzle
I look forward to anything that you post. Thankfully there is a you.
Regarding maintenance of the Tree of Liberty, one of our foundational documents says that we have a solemn DUTY to take action now. The following words are taken directly from the Declaration of Independence:
"... whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends [i.e., unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness], it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.
...
"... But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, IT IS THEIR DUTY, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."
I think it has become very obvious that the ruling elites are destroying our unalienable rights of:
* Life -- there have been many unnecessary covid deaths,
* Liberty -- the imposition of vaccination and lockdown mandates, and
* Happiness -- we're being bombarded with constant mass media fear propaganda.
This has been building in "a long train of abuses and usurpations". In other words, democratic representation has increasingly been replaced by tyrannical oligarchic rule for decades now. Could our duty be any more obvious?