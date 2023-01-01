Yeh- anyone else really unsure what 2023 will bring?

Just because you are paranoid -doesn’t mean that they are not out to get you.

Funny thing on this farm, we have yet to have a single animal that was confused about their gender…

Let’s make this all part of our collective New Years’ Resolution!

Main stream public opinion no longer views the WEF as a bunch of rich people partying at Davos. They are questioning and demanding answers. Now, on social media people are asking hard questions. We are making a difference - not just me or Russell Brand, but all of us.

This is what 5th-gen warfare can be all about.

Decentralized resistance.

The more things change, the more they stay the same…

“As governments globally are on the precipice of introducing digital IDs, do we need to worry that the same technology used to impede our freedom with vaccine passports will now be used to control every element of our lives? Spoiler alert… we do.”

(on Rumble)

This day is a day to reflect upon the New Year. Our tradition is to take down the Christmas tree, plus all the trappings of Christmas and pack it all away. This small chore on this first day of the new year creates a space to reflect upon the old and the new. It is a time or renewal and preparation for what lies ahead.

Have a great New Year’s Day folks, where ever you are.

