Nothing has changed. The party and the panic is premature - the comic above so far is inaccurate. Government censorship in the form of permanent bans have not been lifted for myself or other docs. As you all know, I was banned without strikes or warnings - two days before the Rogan hit. Linked in also permanently banned me within minutes of Twitter. These coincidences are such that I believe the ban came from government direction, although I may never know.

Still waiting-

Let’s hope that people wake up and realize that Biden was no panacea! Let’s vote for candidates that can see a way out of the madness of what the US government is becoming. That want a stop to the corruption. That want an economy that is stable. That want a better future for our children. Let’s vote for the issues facing us today -

Neil Oliver’s latest on amnesty - is brilliant.

Through out all of this madness, Neil and I have become friends. As the book “The Lies My Government Told Me, and the better times ahead” (LMGTM) is finally, really finished at about 400 pages - fully referenced, I have been asked by the publisher to solicit reviews - this one came in from Neil and wow - Thank you Neil. I am truly blessed to have such friends.

Throughout this COVID journey that has gone deep into darkness, I have made true friends all over the world and the depth of these friendships has sustained me. My gratitude for this gift is enormous. Below is Neil’s back cover blurb:

"Soon after the madness started, I stumbled across Robert Malone in the forest of the online world. His presence, his voice, what he had to say and why, were balm for my troubled soul. Here in this book is the story that explains why this softly spoken man did what he did. He has been true north for so many who felt utterly lost. Here are more of his words. I have nothing to offer but gratitude." All my very best wishes as always. Neil.

Thank you to everyone for your patient waiting - the Kindle version should be out very soon and the hard cover shortly thereafter.

