This one is really worth watching - and yes, it could actually change a mind or two.
“In my life I have found two things of priceless worth - learning and loving. Nothing else - not fame, not power, not achievement for its own sake - can possible have the same lasting value. For when your life is over, if you can say 'I have learned' and 'I have loved,' you will also be able to say 'I have been happy.”
― Arthur C. Clarke
Wow, what a funny and brilliant video link red-pilling college students about how to really address reducing carbon emissions: technology to provide clean energy to China / India vs. supporting symbolic but unrealistic micro-changes that don't significantly reduce carbon emissions.
WokeCulture....
Awake? Good, now go comb your hair, brush your teeth, put on some decent clothes and find a job.