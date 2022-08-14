Ya got Trouble!

Unfortunately, in the US - we got plenty of trouble. Our politicians don’t have to make stuff up. They just need to roll up their sleeves, and get to work!

November, 2022.

Give a gift subscription

Share

A few weeks ago, we had a lovely little dinner party with a few friends and Nina took this photo of me and the girls. Thank you Nina - Jill and I both love this photo.

Have a great Sunday everyone!