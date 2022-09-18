I have been speaking about the administrative state lately. Many people have trouble wrapping their minds around what this term means. I think that this comedy skit can help make sense out of the term.
Sir Humphrey Appleby on the Proper Function of Government
For those not yet familiar with him, here is a representative collection of recent strips from heretic cartoonist Tatsuyda Ishida, who opines from the left coast with a piercing jaded eye using the anime style. Younger readers who are live at the bleeding edge of modern cultural trends may appreciate these more than some others. His commentaries on woke culture and child grooming are worth the time spent. The developing “Dark Brandon” series is also worth watching for.
And once again, Niel Oliver serves up a cold dish of populist reality in this summary of the current situation
“It's hard to tell yourself you've been taken for a fool but open your eyes“
We are all deeply connected. Substack is one of the best things that has come out of Covid on a mental , physical and spiritual level. Your leadership has never ever gone unnoticed and you are a leader and warrior for the truth. Please speak about the conspiracies or realities of contracts with drug companies, government ect… so this can be put aside and we all move forward to attack this psyops and cabal in a positive direction. Our lives depend on it now and for future generations. On another note… As a physician, I read other stacks and constantly read of “bad “ doctors that give toxic drugs and operate on patients on a dime , “ cut happy “. There is bad and good in everything. There are built in mechanisms in medicine from quality review groups, insurance utilization reviews ect. Many people don’t even realize there are checks and balances. Trust is at an all time low right now . The more explanation the better. Thank you.
Yes awakening is difficult and we don't all have the same pace, go down the same rabbit holes and typically don't realize that we've jumped out of one program and landed in another - there are layers. We'll need humor and patience and good will along with our skepticism and questioning.