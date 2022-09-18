I have been speaking about the administrative state lately. Many people have trouble wrapping their minds around what this term means. I think that this comedy skit can help make sense out of the term.

Sir Humphrey Appleby on the Proper Function of Government

For those not yet familiar with him, here is a representative collection of recent strips from heretic cartoonist Tatsuyda Ishida, who opines from the left coast with a piercing jaded eye using the anime style. Younger readers who are live at the bleeding edge of modern cultural trends may appreciate these more than some others. His commentaries on woke culture and child grooming are worth the time spent. The developing “Dark Brandon” series is also worth watching for.

And once again, Niel Oliver serves up a cold dish of populist reality in this summary of the current situation

“It's hard to tell yourself you've been taken for a fool but open your eyes“

