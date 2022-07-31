Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSunday StripWaking up from a comaRobert W Malone MD, MSJul 31, 2022713Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther52ShareWho is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeOK- This JP video really cracked me up - one of his greats- in my opinion.Waking Up From a Coma in 2022 (on Rumble)Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareGive a gift subscription713Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther52SharePreviousNext
I agree! One of JP's finest!
Robert and Jill - your article yesterday about your beloved California brought tears to my eyes. Thank you for the lovely photos - a window into your younger selves. The trials and tribulations you endured as a married couple prepared you for being the leaders you are today. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the sacrifices you have made and continue to make. I look forward to seeing you both next Saturday in Florence, KY. God bless
I think the government should just issue happy pills to everybody and nobody will give a damn about the rot in this country! Big Pharma will be thrilled with that decision!