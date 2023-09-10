Unfortunately, at this point all indicators are that justice is no longer blind. But time will tell in this case…

From the USA Herald:

The heart of the digital realm pulsates anxiously, as Google squares off against U.S. Justice Department claims that it established an illegal digital dominance by shelling out billions yearly to be the default search choice on iPhones, Mozilla browsers, and Verizon devices.

At the helm is U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta, who poignantly inquired during an April hearing, “If Google is so superior, why buy loyalty?”

The DOJ retaliated with a striking analogy, questioning why Google, after “crossing the Rubicon” of monopoly, should dictate search options for Apple and Mozilla. This battle of words meant that by the time the gavel sounded, Google was already on the back foot, unable to shake off the government’s allegations pre-trial.

The Echoes of the Past and Future Ripples

Born from a painstaking investigation culminating in an October 2020 complaint, the trial’s shockwaves could redefine the future digital landscape. It’s not just another lawsuit; it parallels the iconic government case against Microsoft and paves the way for subsequent antitrust battles aimed at tech titans like Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.