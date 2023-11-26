The video that is destined to become a classic!

Jill and I went grocery shopping this week for Thanksgiving. Due to extensive travel in October and November, combined Jill’s method of buying items on sale and “stocking up”; we haven’t done a big run in about a month. Talk about sticker shock - the prices have literally jumped up 25% on major items in just a few short weeks.

Then there is the prices on restaurant food. Wow! As we eat out a lot, due to travel - it seems like every week, prices are going up and up.

I guess this only silver lining is that people are most likely eating at home more. I view this as a very good thing.

Of note- as Jill and I have been fixated on fixing our diet for over a year, we are eating less food.

Just eating less has made a difference in our food bill. We are consuming less and that is reflected in overall household costs. Just something to think about.



So, for me - This Babylon Bee piece on inflation below is still on target.

