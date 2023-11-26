The video that is destined to become a classic!
“Long live liberty!”
Afuera!
Everyone’s new favorite word!
This one is so on target, I have to put it in here (again).
Jill and I went grocery shopping this week for Thanksgiving. Due to extensive travel in October and November, combined Jill’s method of buying items on sale and “stocking up”; we haven’t done a big run in about a month. Talk about sticker shock - the prices have literally jumped up 25% on major items in just a few short weeks.
Then there is the prices on restaurant food. Wow! As we eat out a lot, due to travel - it seems like every week, prices are going up and up.
I guess this only silver lining is that people are most likely eating at home more. I view this as a very good thing.
Of note- as Jill and I have been fixated on fixing our diet for over a year, we are eating less food.
Just eating less has made a difference in our food bill. We are consuming less and that is reflected in overall household costs. Just something to think about.
So, for me - This Babylon Bee piece on inflation below is still on target.
”Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication. We rely on our free and paid subscribers to continue.
“Actually - What I was going to ask you… is where did you put the insurance policy book?”
Have a great day folks!
We all have witnessed human suffering, it can happen in many ways. Some physical some mental, in some instances both. Most of the time the cause is government. To me there is no difference if it comes at the end of a rifle barrel or the end of a needle, as we have seen the needle can cause more suffering even mentally. Mathew Perna on Jan. 6th walked through an open door at the capital and did nothing but take pictures. The government was escalating charges to terrorism and Mathew who had lost his business, was cancelled, and ridiculed by people that didn’t know him committed suicide. His family said he loved his country and community but the justice department killed his spirit and his zest for life. I wanted to post a few lines from the Declaration of Independence; “whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such a form as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.” So there you have it, a document written 247 years ago still directs us to the solution of todays new tyrant. Hope you all can find a piece of happiness this Sunday. J.Goodrich
Afuera! Viva Javier Milei