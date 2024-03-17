Edited to add: I did do a pubmed search and I have not found any evidence that the 400 men were actually injected with syphilis, they already had caught the disease. I missed that assertion that the men were injected - when I posted this meme.

It is bad enough that the men were not treated for 40 years and many died from the disease, one doesn't need to embellish.

“Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication. Please consider a subscription to support our work.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The Illusion of Consensus podcast with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya filmed an excellent episode this week with Dr. Martin Kulldorff on why he was fired from Harvard.

For those that wish to listen, here is the link:

The Illusion of Consensus

Life on the Farm

Emu and goose are best friends.

Emus run fast.

Guinea fowl run fast.

Goose doesn’t like to run.

Goose instinctively hates dogs.

Goose loves people and cuddling.

Emu instinctively runs with dogs.

The wonderful three ring circus that is our life fills me with joy.

The weather yesterday was glorious. So, I got to spend a lot of time doing farm chores. This included fertilizing the fruit orchard and other foliage. Over the past two months, we have sprayed sulphur, then copper as well as dormant oil on the fruit trees in an effort to organically keep the nasties at bay -insect pests and cedar-apple rust. As our farm has lots of native cedar trees, the rust issue is huge; it causes leaves to spot and curl, fruit to deform and branches to wither and die. Hence the spraying of copper. These products are all considered “organic” solutions - as we are determined not to use non-”organic” chemicals - herbicides and pesticides on our farm.

As spring comes on, the mowing and bush hogging with fill our free time.

We have been building a greenhouse off of our small agriculture center, a glorified meeting room and office space - which has become that focus of our farm work. This building is self-sufficient, and off the grid. For us, this is important demo project, which has been one of those brain-child projects that uses both right and left brain in designing, developing and executing. As much as possible, we have used local lumbar, recycled building materials. More on this to come.

Lastly, I was up in DC filming FALLOUT this weekend, here is the link to the newest episode.

FALLOUT: 7 Key Facts About C-19 Vaccines

Have a great day folks!