Easter and Passover are the rites best known for celebrating the regeneration of the earth. Winter is finished for most of us, the trees are blooming and beginning to leaf out. There are daffodils and cherry blossoms in the eastern part of the United States, and wildflowers in the west. All of the sudden, the hills are a verdant green with new grass. The earth is again waking up after a long slumber.
The Christian festival of Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, which is described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. We know that the Easter celebration was observed as far back as the 2nd century.
The commemoration of the story of Israelites departing from ancient Egypt is rooted in the Jewish holiday of Passover. The Passover Seder is a ritual feast at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover. The Seder is a ritual involving a retelling of the story of the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt, taken from the Book of Exodus in the Torah.
Originating among German Lutherans, the "Easter Hare" originally played the role of a judge, evaluating whether children were behaviorally good or disobedient at the start of the season of Eastertide.
The Easter bunny myth first arrived on American shores in the 1700s with Pennsylvania settlers of German descent. With that, the Easter bunny as we know him was brought to life in the United States. Originally, children would make nests for this mythical hare to lay colored eggs in, and they would leave out carrots for the hungry, egg-laying bunny. In the 19th century, Germany and France began the tradition of chocolate eggs and with that, our diets are all blown. An interesting article on the ancient origins of the Easter bunny can be found here
Today, Jill and I are blessed with having our oldest son, his wife and two children visit us - arriving this afternoon. Not only that, but our German intern Lotti is here, and so tonight we will have a traditional Easter dinner (although we will not be serving hare).
Jill plans to make a lemon meringue pie with lemons from our tree and eggs from our hens. Butter and milk are provided from a local farm. Meat most likely will be from one of Dr. Brooke Miller’s steers. It is the small things that remind us of how we are connected to this land that we call home.
We hope that your day will be as blessed as ours, no matter how you spend this ancient and special holiday.
But as sacred as these traditions are, some choose to make a mockery of them and use this holiday to make political points.
Politicians and activists need to leave holidays alone. Please. How about some respect? These days have special meaning and are sacred to our traditional beliefs, customs and values.
Don’t forget - tomorrow we celebrate April Fool’s day!
For this dog, everyday is April fools!
Origins of April Fools' Day
Some historians speculate that April Fools' Day dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, as called for by the Council of Trent in 1563. In the Julian Calendar, as in the Hindu calendar, the new year began with the spring equinox around April 1.
People who were slow to get the news or failed to recognize that the start of the new year had moved to January 1, and continued to celebrate it during the last week of March through April 1 became the butt of jokes and hoaxes and were called “April fools.” These pranks included having paper fish placed on their backs and being referred to as “poisson d’avril” (April fish), said to symbolize a young, easily caught fish and a gullible person.
Last time i'll post this, but it's too uplifting not to share with you guys on this most sacred of days:
Jessica's mom had "ugly hands". Everyone used to laugh at Jessica's mom. They used to say, "oh her hands are all scarred, they're all disgusting, they're all red, they're all patchy". And Jessica, herself, was rather scared of her mom's hands.
At times she wouldn't even want to hold her own mother's hands, and other times the boys and girls at school, they would laugh at Jessica. In fact, one day it was so bad that Jessica just spent the whole evening crying her eyes out in bed, saying, "I hate mommy! I hate mommy because she has ugly hands!"
So her father went into the room and said, "Jessica, do you know why your mom's hands look the way they do? When you were but a little baby there was a fire in our house and the staircase was on fire and you were up in the very top bedroom, but your mother was on the ground floor. So do you know what your mom did? She grabbed a blanket. She wrapped it around her waste. And then she climbed up to the top of the meta gutter pipe that led up to the bedroom."
"Every time she puts her hands on that hot gutter pipe it burns, Tsss! Tsss! Tsss!. But she got you, she saved you, and she brought you to safety in the garden. When it was all over, the firemen looked at mom's hands and saw they were a mess. You couldn't even recognize that they were hands: they were so blotchy, they were so red. That's why your mom has ugly hands."
In that moment Jessica ran out of her bed and she ran into her mother's bedroom, and she started kissing her mom's hands, and saying mom you have the most beautiful hands in the world.
God's message was the same. Jesus suffered and died for you:
Some people of the world look at Jesus's pierced hands and may see them as ugly, but to those who know the truth, we think they are the most beautiful hands in the world. Those hands were pierced, they had nails driven through them for all the times that your hands have hurt people or done cruel and nasty things.
He also had his feet pierced. His feet had nails pierced through them for all the time that your feet have walked to places you know you should not be, but you stayed there, even though your conscience was telling you to get out.
And Jesus Christ, he had his brow pierced. He wore a crown of thorns for all the times your mind has thought evil things, your mind has thought rude things, shameful things.
Here is His promise:
"Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?" —John 11:25-26
Happy Easter, everyone. I wish you and your family all the best.
