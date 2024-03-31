A classic!

Easter and Passover are the rites best known for celebrating the regeneration of the earth. Winter is finished for most of us, the trees are blooming and beginning to leaf out. There are daffodils and cherry blossoms in the eastern part of the United States, and wildflowers in the west. All of the sudden, the hills are a verdant green with new grass. The earth is again waking up after a long slumber.

The Christian festival of Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, which is described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. We know that the Easter celebration was observed as far back as the 2nd century.

The commemoration of the story of Israelites departing from ancient Egypt is rooted in the Jewish holiday of Passover. The Passover Seder is a ritual feast at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover. The Seder is a ritual involving a retelling of the story of the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt, taken from the Book of Exodus in the Torah.

Originating among German Lutherans, the "Easter Hare" originally played the role of a judge, evaluating whether children were behaviorally good or disobedient at the start of the season of Eastertide.

The Easter bunny myth first arrived on American shores in the 1700s with Pennsylvania settlers of German descent. With that, the Easter bunny as we know him was brought to life in the United States. Originally, children would make nests for this mythical hare to lay colored eggs in, and they would leave out carrots for the hungry, egg-laying bunny. In the 19th century, Germany and France began the tradition of chocolate eggs and with that, our diets are all blown. An interesting article on the ancient origins of the Easter bunny can be found here

Today, Jill and I are blessed with having our oldest son, his wife and two children visit us - arriving this afternoon. Not only that, but our German intern Lotti is here, and so tonight we will have a traditional Easter dinner (although we will not be serving hare).

Jill plans to make a lemon meringue pie with lemons from our tree and eggs from our hens. Butter and milk are provided from a local farm. Meat most likely will be from one of Dr. Brooke Miller’s steers. It is the small things that remind us of how we are connected to this land that we call home.

We hope that your day will be as blessed as ours, no matter how you spend this ancient and special holiday.

But as sacred as these traditions are, some choose to make a mockery of them and use this holiday to make political points.

Politicians and activists need to leave holidays alone. Please. How about some respect? These days have special meaning and are sacred to our traditional beliefs, customs and values.

Don’t forget - tomorrow we celebrate April Fool’s day!

For this dog, everyday is April fools!

Origins of April Fools' Day