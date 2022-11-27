Share this postSunday Strip: Effective Altruism rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSunday Strip: Effective Altruism What could possibly go wrong? Robert W Malone MD, MSNov 27, 2022562Share this postSunday Strip: Effective Altruism rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther81ShareOn RumbleSubscribeShareGive a gift subscription“Lies My Gov’t Told Me” - Kindle available now, the Hard cover edition: Dec 6, 2022562Share this postSunday Strip: Effective Altruism rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther81SharePreviousNext
Living in Australia, you are so right about "Melbourne Syndrome". We are pretty much doomed down under with the majority loving living under tight governing.....god help us all to make the blind see again.
Another great Sunday strip! Thank you Doc! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻