ROMA! Or, as they say, when in Rome do as the Romans do…

Jill and I flew in to Italy this morning, so for the next ten days, this will be

”home” base. Today, we meet with a member of the International Covid Summit who hails from Rome, who will help us explore the city and of course, we will get the Gelato he promised me the last time we were in Rome in 2021. That was when I spoke in the Roman Senate on early, multi-drug treatment and went to the Vatican to meet with a cardinal to discuss early treatment and the vaccines- to try to change hearts and minds of leadership at the Catholic church. Suffice to say, that was a fail.

Tomorrow we meet up with friends at the airport and then we are off to Naples to board a boat for nine days. More adventures planned, with much island hopping - but details are still unknown to me! “Vacation” is relative, rest assured we will continue to push out the daily substack essays.

So, wish us luck as we head out to explore the city of Rome!

Ciao Bella!