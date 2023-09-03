True Story:
Despite being unable to actually dispute the Cochrane Review meta-analysis that showed no efficacy in mask wearing against COVID-19, Fauci still pushes mask wearing for “individual benefit”. You can’t make this stuff up.
Correlation does not equal causation…
Sky News anchor Rita Panahi is fantastic. Her segments titled “lefties losing it” are always entertaining (on Rumble). One recent example:
Although all great memes, the farting cows View was the best 😂
Took me a minute to get the dessert/deserted one, but when I finally did I laughed, thank you. Here is one for you Dr. Malone:
life (noun): A sexually transmitted disease which always ends in death; there is currently no known cure.