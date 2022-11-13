Share this postSunday Strip: Forest Through the Treesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSunday Strip: Forest Through the TreesWith big bird leading the way?Robert W Malone MD, MSNov 13, 2022627Share this postSunday Strip: Forest Through the Treesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther59ShareOn Rumble, for those who do not want to endorse YouTube censorshipSubscribeShare Who is Robert MaloneGive a gift subscription627Share this postSunday Strip: Forest Through the Treesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther59SharePreviousNext
Sorry, Dr. Malone I find no humor in anything today. The Leftists infiltrated the Democratic Party until there were no more 'traditional liberals'... or they had died off. Now RINOS are infiltrating the Republican Party until there will be no more conservative Constitutionalists only bought and paid for rubber stamps or spineless simps for the spirit of the age.... aka Marxists to secularists. They no longer even care that the public knows they have totally corrupted the system, in fact I imagine they love it... because 'demoralization' is their muse. This counting the votes until you win is utter garbage, this mail-in FRAUD against the We the People makes me want to vomit.
💯 🎯 Sadly, so spot on, every one of these.
I just wrote a lengthy email to my election integrity friends about smoking guns in Idaho's midterm elections. We're a small mostly conservative state that many ignore (except those moving here in droves). However, we're rapidly falling into the trap of every other blue state and many red states as well. Idaho politicians have a bunch of Rs after their names, but many are as corrupt and liberal as the Ds in other states, and they appear to be using the same heavily-funded tactics to cheat. I'm just saying...