Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

This is a reader supported publication, please consider a free or paid subscription to support our work.

Give a gift subscription

Jill and I are in Romania and stepping out to get a video for this Substack would not be in “good taste,” so for today, this is it.

Here in Romania, I have discovered that the Romanians are amazing. Their hospitality, their resistance against the totalitarianism and their spirit is inspiring.

Tomorrow, we leave for home. We have responsibilities that we must meet, which is unfortunate - as there is a press conference that I will miss and “the team” wanted me to attend. But there it is - so many people, events, and the tyranny of the urgent.

All this means another long flight tomorrow!