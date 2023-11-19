This is a reader supported publication, please consider a free or paid subscription to support our work.
Jill and I are in Romania and stepping out to get a video for this Substack would not be in “good taste,” so for today, this is it.
Here in Romania, I have discovered that the Romanians are amazing. Their hospitality, their resistance against the totalitarianism and their spirit is inspiring.
Tomorrow, we leave for home. We have responsibilities that we must meet, which is unfortunate - as there is a press conference that I will miss and “the team” wanted me to attend. But there it is - so many people, events, and the tyranny of the urgent.
All this means another long flight tomorrow!
So many places to go and things to do! But we appreciate the time you take to post a few smiles for us on Sundays and Fridays and of course all your educational posts. Now get a bit of rest, ok?
Speaking of the Romanians ...
It's a little hard to find, but there's a wonderful documentary titled "Chuck Norris vs. Communism" about Romania in the 1980's, and a vast underground for (dubbed into Romanian) American movies: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2442080/
It describes how people would gather surreptitiously to watch - lest the secret police found out - and the glimpses of life in (Reagan's) America gave them hope for a better life.
Watching it reminds us Americans how blessed we have been to be born here, and how we truly were that "shining city on a hill" for the rest of the world.
After 2020, its description of life then in Romania also serves as a warning of the creeping dystopia that the Globalist-CCP Axis intends for us, and that its puppet the Biden-Harris Junta is moving full-speed-ahead to execute.