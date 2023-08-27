Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!
“Freedom of Speech, Not Reach…”
“You get labelled, you get de-amplified (can’t be shared) and demonetized…”
-Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X on the new rules
One might think this was an old Saturday live skit - except I don’t think they could have dreamed up something this crazy…
Those alternate platforms - the ones that aren’t censoring and throttling- may be a thing again very soon.
This video from Linda Yaccarino is exactly what those of us who were paying attention raised when Elon made this inscrutable decision to hire Miss WEF. Now even more, it feels like he pulled a fast one, a bait-and-switch to those of us wanting to speak our minds. He is just too intelligent, too purposeful, to not have known how this would look, let alone how things would play out, with her. What's the point of free speech if they can make of fancy terms and ways of preventing your speech from being heard? It's just censorship. Poop by another name is just as disgusting. ...and yes, Robert, we can have other platforms, but it is the average drones that need to hear and wake up. Us becoming a minority in an echo chamber still loses our freedom and this country. What, then, is the point?
I just watched the Twitter CEO video and I thought to myself, "man, this screams Huxley's Brave New World" and BAM, you followed up that video with Huxley himself! LOL (Great minds think alike)
https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-brave-new-world-of-1984-part-205
Regarding Twitter, this is nothing but the "Minister of Truth." I hope people are leaving Twitter in drones (similar to Budlight and Target) so they can get the idea here that we the people STILL have the POWER!