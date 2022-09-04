I can’t make this stuff up… This photo is from the Moderna Website
Just because this is just a classic.
When Californians move to Texas
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We all need to pay very close attention to that Lord of the Rings passage.
“That there is some good in this world and its worth fighting for. “
AMEN! I’m off to church to pray for us all.
Laughter is, in fact, the best medicine. :-)