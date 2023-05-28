Isn’t it interesting how there are almost no public discussions about habitat destruction, extinction events, chemical spills or pollutants, pesticides, herbicides and loss of forested areas. You know, the types of ecological disasters that might be man made and just might be caused by corporations, as well as other man-made factors. Could it be that discussions about such man-made events also focuses attention on the fact that open border policies and immigration may not be not particularly conducive to sound environmental policy? Or that population size for any given region may be a critical component for effective ecological management? Or that corporations do pollute and we do need a regulatory agency that isn’t captured by the chemical industry?

The UN treaty Agenda 2030 asserts that migration is a universal “right,” and that all countries must accept their “fair share” of immigrants. But anyone with half a brain cell can certainly fathom that massive immigration will hurt sensitive ecological regions and that more people is not always better.

Instead, Agenda 2030 and the climate “movement” focuses attention on the rather obtuse goal of reducing the temperature of the earth. Which is interesting, as the term “global warming” was officially renamed “climate change” about five years ago (after previously being global cooling). Now leaders within the “movement” have again renamed it. It is now referred to as the “climate movement”. All this hand waving aside, by focusing on a world-wide “movement,” as opposed to local issues, many of the real polluters and wrong doers are given free reign to continue without oversight. The most recent example being the train wreck in Ohio, where 115,580 gallons of vinyl chloride as well as many even more toxic chemicals were spilled. The only arrest so far was a journalist who stepped a little too close to the truth.



The climate movement is all about “off-setting”; you know, doing things like planting trees, driving EVs, and putting up solar units. The climate movement, in essence, gives corporations a “get out of jail free” card. They can just plant a tree, put up an advert about recycling disposables and they are home free. That ESG just keeps growing!

It also allows Agenda 2030 to go on unchecked. The logic being it is our nation’s “duty,” to accept open border policies that may ultimately hurt, rather than help our great nation.

Personally, I think it is time we all stood up and called BS on these failed and corrupt policies.

These photos are from real ad campaigns (yeh, I did my own fact-checking).

“Apple Explains Why You Should Get Your Kid An iPhone” ( on Rumble )

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription