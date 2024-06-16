An old favorite.

If you think the meme below is just another conspiracy theory, please familiarize yourself with the 1974 Kissinger Report and then maybe re-evaluate your position.

Truthfully, I think a lot of the virus-denier stuff is just trollery.

UK News:

BREAKING: The Reform UK party has overtaken the Conservatives in the polls.

My friend Nigel Farage has asked me to create a video message to support him that reminds everyone that he has been calling for a public inquiry into vaccine harms since January 2023, which is true. I am honored and will put the video together later today.

In the meantime, enjoy this little video “montage” of Mr. WEF himself! That is, Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the “Conservative Party” since 2022.

But to call Sunak the leader of the Conservative Party is akin to believing that Mitch McConnell is the leader of the Conservative Party in the USA.

The Conservative Party in the UK is no longer conservative and needs to be replaced. And at this point, Mr. Farage is the only person who can take out the WEF trash!

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription

This week is going to be a busy one.

Jill and I are currently on a plane heading back from Austin, where I did two segments with Del Bigtree and then we attended the movie premiere of Plandemic, the Musical. This will be released later this summer.

Then I have a number of pre-recorded videos to make for various events, including for Nigel Farage - as discussed above. I need to get these done today. The recent election results in Europe are very encouraging. Perhaps the Reform party in the UK can extend that success. If Nigel and Reform can win a substantial portion of the seats in the House of Commons, then maybe we can start to turn back the tide in the UK on the censorship-industrial complex and the momentum behind debanking as a method for social control.

A heatwave starts tomorrow in Virginia, so we are going to have to spend a lot of time watering and caring for the horses, garden, young fruit trees etc. to make sure everyone stays healthy and happy.

Then comes more editing of our new book, which I think we finally have the title for. Which means I need to get it over to Skyhorse Publishing, so they can get it up on Amazon for pre-purchase!

Finally, we leave for a big medical conference in Padua, Italy near the end of the week, followed by a few days in Portugal - where there is an important Lusitano horse show going on. Jill, in particular, is super excited about that!

So, stay tuned - and we will try to keep everyone posted on details, without being too boring!