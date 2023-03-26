So I Went On Fox News And This Happened...( on Rumble )

This weekend, I am at the COVID Litigation Conference in Atlanta, GA, a professional conference geared for attorneys. This sold out event, has 200+ attorneys absolutely glued to every word presented. The intensity of the audience is palpable. These are our front-line warriors who are now in this fight for us and with us. Many did not start out as advocates for the vaccine injured, but have come to this place through their own injuries or client’s injuries. There is universal recognition that attorneys will not get rich taking clients who are vaccine injured. They are in this fight because it is the right thing to do.

Some of the attorneys presenting have some interesting ways to litigate around the government vaccine injury regulations (Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP)). I will be writing on these strategies as well as the conference itself, later in the week.

I hope that this is just one of first of many conferences around the country to bring attorneys together to discuss the law regarding vaccine injury, particularly as it related to COVID. Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) and COVID.

