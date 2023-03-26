So I Went On Fox News And This Happened...(on Rumble)
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This weekend, I am at the COVID Litigation Conference in Atlanta, GA, a professional conference geared for attorneys. This sold out event, has 200+ attorneys absolutely glued to every word presented. The intensity of the audience is palpable. These are our front-line warriors who are now in this fight for us and with us. Many did not start out as advocates for the vaccine injured, but have come to this place through their own injuries or client’s injuries. There is universal recognition that attorneys will not get rich taking clients who are vaccine injured. They are in this fight because it is the right thing to do.
Some of the attorneys presenting have some interesting ways to litigate around the government vaccine injury regulations (Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP)). I will be writing on these strategies as well as the conference itself, later in the week.
I hope that this is just one of first of many conferences around the country to bring attorneys together to discuss the law regarding vaccine injury, particularly as it related to COVID. Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) and COVID.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hope there is success for the injured to be compensated. It’s disgraceful these companies can get away with knowingly harming people and families and not have to compensate them. These benefits afforded to these companies itself in my eyes are crimes and should be stopped. J.Goodrich
Once again, Dr. Malone, you're at the forefront!
How about class-action suits against all the employers who ordered vaccine mandates?
And then, since the House of Representatives is now Republican, impeachment against the Supreme Court Justices who supported Biden's mandates? (I don't like either establishment party, but we gotta' go with what we can get.)
And impeachment against Biden, not only for for China and Ukraine and Hunter, but also for the mandates?
We have the data--the Pfizer clinical report cited 1223 deaths, which should have stopped the vaccines. And then there are all the "excess" insurance deaths, the children's deaths, and the witnessed deaths.
There is enough evidence for the suits and impeachments.
I've never been a fan of litigation and witch hunts, but the time has come to use the tools we have.
Go, lawyers, go!!!