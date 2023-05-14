Sunday Strip: Home Security
In clown world, hope is action, and reality is whatever you are told it is
At our farm, we have a few dogs but our security system comes in the form of “Bella”. Bella is a blue eyed, deceptively sweet looking Aussie with a no nonsense distrust and dislike of all strangers. She is backed up by Oso and Nina - who are more bark than bite, but just as impressively scary.
I may live in a clown world, but I'm really not adhering to anything the clowns are demanding we do.
I stopped watching tv, for the most part back in 2020. This would be any propaganda based spew.
I still watched the old TV shows: Gunsmoke, Rawhide, Have gun, will travel, etc, but for the most part, sitting in front of that box of lies, really doesn't do much for me anymore. I'd rather be outside being chemtrailed and working on the car, truck or yard. Much more enjoyable doing so.
Trust in any "public" or governmental entity is at a level of "null" for me, and this includes (especially) anything medical related. About 25 years ago I watched my dog perish within minutes of being vaccinated against rabies that my vet demanded she be "boosted" again, after killing a groundhog, even though she was vaccinated already, just a few months prior. The term "vaccinosis" came into my world, and we've been hesitant, or refusing completely since. My wife and I, living through that process of watching my beloved dog suffer and die, even though we spent thousands trying to save her, was enough to permanently change our attitudes against anything being "jabbed" into our bodies.
Blessed are you, Dr. Malone, who provides us an outlet to the insanity pervasiveness we are encapsulated in.
Love the fact that Jill includes the Feline persuasion in nearly every Cartoon delightful episode.
But the meat off the bone the Fido security systems. A+