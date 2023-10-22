Homeward bound.
The week on the road has been enormously productive and best of all, we got to connect with friends and colleagues. Yesterday, Jill and I spent the day in the green room and sharing the stage with Dr. Naomi Wolf, Dr. Ryan Cole, Jeffrey Tucker, Bobbie Anne Cox and Shannon Joy in Rochester NY and then we all went out to a dinner where we shared inspiration, war stories and support. Being able to catch up with all these amazing people was a pleasure.
On Friday, I was able to spend the day educating about 300 medical professionals and others in Pittsburgh. Sharing the science about these vaccines at the grassroots level with others in the field is critical to affecting real change. I ended up spenting 13 hours lecturing and I can tell you, my feet hurt afterwards! But it is through education, that we are making a difference in this movement.
I am so ready to be on the farm and getting to work on our new book as well as diving into the various video projects that are in the works.
The long drive home through Pennsylvania is glorious. The fall colors are at peak and the gold, orange, green and red tined hills are just brilliant. What a glorious country God has given to us.
Medical science doesn't learn from the past. Salk live polio vaccine was contaminated with SV-40.
Result..70% of all polio cases were caused by the contamination. Today, I learned that both Moderna and Pfizer RNA injections carries the same contaminate. SV-40. My wife carried SV-40. she died young of NHL. Mayo Research Oncologist admitted they had no idea why the B-cells destroy the T-cells. Now, over 200 million Americans will have to deal with early onset cancers. That includes all my children and grandchildren. Those criminally responsible need to be jailed.
Some good news? Dare I hope? VERY GOOD NEWS? I received this e-mail yesterday from an organization led by Reggie Littlejohn.
The e-mail is titled, "UPDATED: House Votes to Defund the WHO, Require Senate Approval on Pandemic Treaty!"
"Dear Friend,
Our voices have been heard.
The United States House of Representatives has voted to defund the World Health Organization. The House also voted to require that any agreement drafted by the World Health Assembly or any other United Nations body will not be funded until it has obtained the required advice and consent of the Senate. These are huge victories!
Check out the language on pages 249-250 of H.R. 4665."
From HR4665, p249:
"(k) WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION.—None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be made available for the World Health Organi- zation.
(l) INTERNATIONAL CONVENTIONS.—None of the funds provided by this Act shall be made available to im- plement or support any international convention, agree- ment, protocol, legal instrument, or agreed outcome with legal force drafted by the intergovernmental negotiating body of the World Health Assembly or any other United Nations body until such instrument has been subject to the requirements of article II, section 2, clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, which requires the ad-
vice and consent of the Senate, with two-thirds of Senators
concurring."