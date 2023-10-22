Homeward bound.

The week on the road has been enormously productive and best of all, we got to connect with friends and colleagues. Yesterday, Jill and I spent the day in the green room and sharing the stage with Dr. Naomi Wolf, Dr. Ryan Cole, Jeffrey Tucker, Bobbie Anne Cox and Shannon Joy in Rochester NY and then we all went out to a dinner where we shared inspiration, war stories and support. Being able to catch up with all these amazing people was a pleasure.

On Friday, I was able to spend the day educating about 300 medical professionals and others in Pittsburgh. Sharing the science about these vaccines at the grassroots level with others in the field is critical to affecting real change. I ended up spenting 13 hours lecturing and I can tell you, my feet hurt afterwards! But it is through education, that we are making a difference in this movement.

I am so ready to be on the farm and getting to work on our new book as well as diving into the various video projects that are in the works.

The long drive home through Pennsylvania is glorious. The fall colors are at peak and the gold, orange, green and red tined hills are just brilliant. What a glorious country God has given to us.

