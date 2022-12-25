Sunday Strip- How did Rudolph get that nose?
Doing our part to put the Merry back in Christmas
The seriously funny JP managed to work my book into his latest news monologue (see the link below) - I am honored.
Sent to me from a reader - thank you!
The world we now live in…
Bleh- It is a terrible thing to have to remind one’s self - but most sweets really don’t do a body good.
Lions love Christmas too. Speak truth.
My god, you just keep keepin' on! No matter the weather, lack of sleep, emotional exhaustion or mood, you continue to deliver the goods! That peacock took my breath away. Have a delightful day no matter what!
Merry Christmas Dr. Malone! Thanks for sharing Jesus' fiery spirit and not closing a blind eye to money changers' tables in the temple.