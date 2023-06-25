Schiff’s Censure

To have a formal declaration of “censure” from the House does not necessarily mean removal or even penalties. So far, Schiff has gotten off lightly.

Schiff was placed in the “well” of Congress, while House speaker Kevin McCarthy read the entire censure resolution. All the while, House democrats were yelling so loudly that McCarthy could not be heard above the din.

Schiff’s punishment also includes investigation into his actions by the House Ethics Committee.

So stay tuned, this isn’t over yet.

Nothing to see here folks.

How the White House likes us to see inflation rates.

Versus…

Target Dog Attempts To Get Girl To Change Her Gender ( on Rumble )

”CIS”

Elon Musk has defined “CIS’ as a slur. He has a point.

(on Rumble)