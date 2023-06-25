Schiff’s Censure
To have a formal declaration of “censure” from the House does not necessarily mean removal or even penalties. So far, Schiff has gotten off lightly.
Schiff was placed in the “well” of Congress, while House speaker Kevin McCarthy read the entire censure resolution. All the while, House democrats were yelling so loudly that McCarthy could not be heard above the din.
Schiff’s punishment also includes investigation into his actions by the House Ethics Committee.
So stay tuned, this isn’t over yet.
Nothing to see here folks.
How the White House likes us to see inflation rates.
Versus…
Target Dog Attempts To Get Girl To Change Her Gender (on Rumble)
”CIS”
Elon Musk has defined “CIS’ as a slur. He has a point.
Speaking of electric cars, wait until you read the following: a typical ev battery weighs approximately 1,000 lbs & is about the size of a car trunk. It contains 25 lbs. of lithium, 60 lbs. of nickel, 44 lbs. of maganese, 30 lbs of cobalt, 200 lbs of copper & 400 lbs. of aluminum, steel, & plastic. It contains over 6,000 individual lithium-ion cells. Most of these materials are derived from mining operations. To manufacture each ev battery, the following material must be processed: 25,000 ibs. of brine for the lithium, 30,000 lbs. of ore for the cobalt, 5,000 lbs.of ore for the nickel, & 25,000 lbs. of ore for copper. All told, suppliers must dig up 500,000 lbs. of the earth's crust for just one battery. This information is taken from an American Thinker's article by Kent Moss on 9/25/2022. Now contemplate this...https://needtoknow.news/2023/06/china-is-throwing-away-fields-of-electric-cars/
