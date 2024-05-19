Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription

A callout to my friends Jay Bhattacharya and Rav Arora, who have revamped their podcast “The Illusion of Consensus”, with their premiere episode featuring an interview with the amazing Russell Brand.

“The Illusion of Consensus is an an independent, podcast-fuelled newsletter devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science: COVID-19, transgender care, nutrition, and mental health.”

I also was interviewed by Jay for the The Illusion of Consensus and that episode will be airing soon.