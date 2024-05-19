Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A callout to my friends Jay Bhattacharya and Rav Arora, who have revamped their podcast “The Illusion of Consensus”, with their premiere episode featuring an interview with the amazing Russell Brand.
“The Illusion of Consensus is an an independent, podcast-fuelled newsletter devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science: COVID-19, transgender care, nutrition, and mental health.”
I also was interviewed by Jay for the The Illusion of Consensus and that episode will be airing soon.
It’s impossible not to think of all that is wrapped up inside the skin of a human being and not conclude that we’ve been manipulated by a much bigger miraculous outside force. Many of these same traits have been put into animals of all shapes and sizes. I’ve been thinking about a humans will to live, and not just live but live your fullest life. If a boulder was falling from the sky you would run out of the way so not to be killed or harmed. Animals have instincts to run or hide from hunters or people in general. Even a mosquito tries to avoid being swatted. When I see Ukrainians migrate away from the United States War against Russia I can only think of the death and destruction governments inflict on people. People by the millions try to avoid death by government because of their will to live. Try thinking about a government that wants to enslave its people or a government that forces experimental injections on its population. Could a governments actions drive a person to suicide? We know the answer is absolutely YES. In that same breath think of a government thats not coercive and makes the peoples life easier, more productive and more lucrative, wouldn’t this surely show a big drop in suicide and extend life’s expectancy. Think about a government that promotes suicide and at the same time creates tyranny. Now, finally, go into the voting booth and make your choice. J.Goodrich
I have 2 comments:
1. On the POTUS debate, I believe there should be urine drug testing immediately before the debate begins. Please let me know your opinions.
2. I recently had an Uber driver transport me. Being 71 I was curious what this young man was doing with his life. He said he was working 3 jobs, 1st to pay his expensive rent in Asheville North Carolina, and, 2nd to save to continue his education as an Electrical Engineer in Victoria BC. He stated he was worried he might not find a job in EE, even though he stated he's a straight-A student. I asked why. He stated AI would replace him, w/the AI directing a machine to do his EE work.
I was amazed at this! A straight-A EE student, who has mastered Maxwell's theories as well as many others, being replaced by an AI computer directing machinery.
So, I'm not sure if I've missed previous discussions on AI & the white-collar jobs AI will replace, but any chance we can look at this? And, the impacts AI will have on our global societies? The feces is about to hit the fan! Maybe, Elon Musk's plan to inhabit Mars may be nothing more than an exercise in maintaining a class of intellectually superior mentalist before this human talent is forever lost to a future Terminator?