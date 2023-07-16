Jill and I spent the last two days at Freedom Fest in Memphis, where we were invited to attend a private function and a meeting with RFK, Jr. After the meeting yesterday afternoon, we rushed to the airport for our flights to Charlottesville, only to discover that the second leg of the flights home had been cancelled and we were rebooked on a much later flight. At about 8:30 PM, having hung around Memphis airport for five hours, we then boarding, taxied down the runway, and then the plane stopped for half an hour. The captain announced a further delay, so we were turned around, un-boarded the plane and waited for our luggage to catch up to us. This flight was then also cancelled.

So, we were stranded in Memphis for another evening. We booked a flight home for the morning to a different airport (that was all we could get), got up at 4:00 AM for a 6:00 AM flight for DC, where we will rent a car to get home. Then we have to drive to Charlottesville, pick up our car at the Charlottesville airport and return the rental to the DC airport. Are we having fun yet?

So, we are pulling together the cartoons today in-flight. This plane has truly horrendous band-width. So, previewing videos isn’t going to happen. For this reason, a video today isn’t going to happen.

In the meantime, we can’t wait to get home and see our dogs and Max the emu. Yes, Twitter the emu is alive and kicking - but she has her own story to tell (soon, I promise).

Max has become everyone’s favorite emu. People are now coming by just to visit and meet him - he is pretty special. Who knew that emus could be so much fun?

There is a rule that Max is not allowed in the house. Generally, this applies to any animal that isn’t housebroken. However, Jill feels that there might be a different rule when I am asleep…

Give a gift subscription

Share