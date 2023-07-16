Jill and I spent the last two days at Freedom Fest in Memphis, where we were invited to attend a private function and a meeting with RFK, Jr. After the meeting yesterday afternoon, we rushed to the airport for our flights to Charlottesville, only to discover that the second leg of the flights home had been cancelled and we were rebooked on a much later flight. At about 8:30 PM, having hung around Memphis airport for five hours, we then boarding, taxied down the runway, and then the plane stopped for half an hour. The captain announced a further delay, so we were turned around, un-boarded the plane and waited for our luggage to catch up to us. This flight was then also cancelled.
So, we were stranded in Memphis for another evening. We booked a flight home for the morning to a different airport (that was all we could get), got up at 4:00 AM for a 6:00 AM flight for DC, where we will rent a car to get home. Then we have to drive to Charlottesville, pick up our car at the Charlottesville airport and return the rental to the DC airport. Are we having fun yet?
So, we are pulling together the cartoons today in-flight. This plane has truly horrendous band-width. So, previewing videos isn’t going to happen. For this reason, a video today isn’t going to happen.
In the meantime, we can’t wait to get home and see our dogs and Max the emu. Yes, Twitter the emu is alive and kicking - but she has her own story to tell (soon, I promise).
Max has become everyone’s favorite emu. People are now coming by just to visit and meet him - he is pretty special. Who knew that emus could be so much fun?
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There is a rule that Max is not allowed in the house. Generally, this applies to any animal that isn’t housebroken. However, Jill feels that there might be a different rule when I am asleep…
Robert and Jill - it would be much appreciated if you could pin my comment so that your readership who are Ohio residents will be sure to see it.
ATTENTION OHIO RESIDENTS - please email the following to roegner@ohiosenate.gov and johnson@ohiosenate.gov
Dear Senators Roegner and Johnson,
It has been brought to my attention that you were presented many weeks ago with over 400 pages of solid evidence as to the harms of the Covid shots.
I understand that you are both on Ohio’s Health Committee. Has this issue been brought up during the health committee meetings? If not, then why not? This issue affects every single Ohioan, both young and old.
I understand that the top physicians and scientists who are speaking out about these harms are willing to testify to Ohio’s Senate. Their testimony is convincing other state legislatures all around the country to put new laws into effect banning or restricting the use of this new and unproven mRNA technology.
You are elected officials. You took oaths to protect the citizens of the State of Ohio.
Please take this issue very seriously. "Excess Mortality" data from 2021 through the present day in highly vaccinated countries around the world is solid proof that Covid-19 vaccine-induced death IS INDEED HAPPENING!
I ask that you give this issue your HIGHEST PRIORITY and ATTENTION.
The lives of all Ohioans depend on it.
(Be sure to include your city in Ohio)
I’m old enough to remember flying as exciting. America West, and AirCal had great stewardesses, free drinks, good honey toasted peanuts and you could run through the airport to catch your flight without a cavity search. Too bad our young people are so convinced happiness is a sign of privilege, instead of an inalienable right.