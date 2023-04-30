Rinos that identify as sheep, the newest innovation in corporate stakeholder capitalism
The Real Reason Why Fox Fired Tucker Carlson (on Rumble)
Speaking of mottos to live by, mine is:
"There are two types of people in the world. Avoid them."
Not to many years ago I loved local professional sports. The Patriots, the Bruins, the Red Sox, and the Celtics. To me it was a way to escape from the day to day stresses of work, bills, politics, and on. Then one by one they all caved to political pressures and became another arm of the radical lefts, woke, political propaganda wing. It felt like a nasty divorce. What I watched to relax and free my mind, was now a water boarding torture to watch. Every game it was thrown in my face. So rest in peace Fox News. You have become the new once loved mother in law that no longer wants a relationship with me. There’s other fish in the sea. J.Goodrich