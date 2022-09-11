I just clipped this from a post someone made last Friday, and there was no attribution. But I am now told that this particular strip was by @Tatsuya_Ishida, a brilliant artist whose work gets very frequently shared without credit. If so, many thanks to Mr. Ishida.

As the UN is scheduled to meet this Sept in New York, I think it is safe to assume that the U.K.’s new king will take central stage. Let’s not forget who King Charles is and who he represents. King Charles was the first to announce the “Great Reset” on his official page, as well as a Great Reset promotional video on the WEF page and on Twitter in June 2020.

King Charles is now one of the wealthiest and powerful men in the world, with inherited assets estimated around 14 billion and a United Kingdom that spans the globe.

So let’s have a giggle - yes, this is a faux tweet, but it is still funny.

Not to preach but… recognize that the “scandals” a coming on the tabloids about the “Royal family” are a distraction and look beyond the buffoonery. Look behind the curtain, glimpse what our future holds - if they get their way and work towards something better.

This needs a redo and remake - I know a few good doctors who might just be willing… stay tuned!

