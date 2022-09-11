I just clipped this from a post someone made last Friday, and there was no attribution. But I am now told that this particular strip was by @Tatsuya_Ishida, a brilliant artist whose work gets very frequently shared without credit. If so, many thanks to Mr. Ishida.
As the UN is scheduled to meet this Sept in New York, I think it is safe to assume that the U.K.’s new king will take central stage. Let’s not forget who King Charles is and who he represents. King Charles was the first to announce the “Great Reset” on his official page, as well as a Great Reset promotional video on the WEF page and on Twitter in June 2020.
King Charles is now one of the wealthiest and powerful men in the world, with inherited assets estimated around 14 billion and a United Kingdom that spans the globe.
So let’s have a giggle - yes, this is a faux tweet, but it is still funny.
Not to preach but… recognize that the “scandals” a coming on the tabloids about the “Royal family” are a distraction and look beyond the buffoonery. Look behind the curtain, glimpse what our future holds - if they get their way and work towards something better.
This needs a redo and remake - I know a few good doctors who might just be willing… stay tuned!
Thanks for the trip down memory lane with that Thomas Dolby video. It registers very differently now some 35+ years later, the siren is a Chinese spy scientist. Hillary's beating the 'enemy within' 'projection-drum' full-tilt and Congress tells us to prepare for cyber-warfare that could destroy the nation's entire power grid. Never liked Charles, btw... cold and pompous @ss. Ever since the interview when he and his finance, Diana, were asked if they were 'in love', she says 'Of course..', he replies, “Whatever ‘in love’ means.” Jerk.
There are so many news stories about the death of the Queen and the crowning of a King.
It's fascinating to observe a country with a Royal Family.
We have no concept of that in America.
The closest we come to having a royal family is Burger King and Dairy Queen