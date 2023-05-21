Tweet of the week…
Deception is Safe and Effective! (on Rumble)
Poli-tics 😂 I’ll remember that one. Reminds me of this gem:
“Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reasons.”
—Mark Twain
If only it were "integrity" that has fallen from the FBI logo.
Bravery? In using SWAT teams to arrest old men and parents who would have turned themselves in if asked? Fidelity? To the Constitution? And the people of the United States?
The FBI needs to be cleansed of all those who've turned it into the America Stasi. Are there no FBI agents who understand how this has destroyed the reputation of the agency and the trust Americans once had in it?