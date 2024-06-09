Share this postSunday Strip: Leaping Wombatsrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSunday Strip: Leaping Wombatsand other fairy storiesRobert W Malone MD, MSJun 09, 2024488Share this postSunday Strip: Leaping Wombatsrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther89ShareWho is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareWhat could possibly go wrong?488Share this postSunday Strip: Leaping Wombatsrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther89SharePrevious
The last one, I don’t pay attention to politics, like so many, is reality.
Lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, ENVY, and pride.
I’ve been on a bit of a ride these past several days. A few weeks back I, like most of us, read the tribute to Dr. Malone by Dr. Mattias Desmet. I read all the comments and I was taken back by some of the subscribers posts. As you had spoke of Dr. Malone, sea lioning seemed to be a fitting term. I have seen this myself very recently, but it felt like it went beyond that.
I saw your homestead post and how absolutely beautiful Jill and yourself have made your property. I think I’d like to be reincarnated into one of your animals or pets. There’s not one ounce of me that sees anything except a great example of what hard work, determination and dedication, can achieve. You both have earned it and deserve it.
Names don’t matter so much to me (well maybe Jim) but what I witnessed in some of those posts was pure envy, and that set me on a path to the seven deadly sins, envy being the obvious from some subscribers. It seems many of these sins connect to one another.
A great connected example is the sin of arrogance. Imagine the arrogance of a man that after all of you and Jill’s back breaking work, you were forced by a tyrant to give a section of your farm, to someone that didn’t earn it or didn’t compensate you for it. Or what if an arrogant tyrannical man said your equity there had exceeded the amount of what he decided anyone deserves therefore we are taking it. How arrogant can a person be to think that it’s right to limit a persons success or the amount of money they have earned. How about a tyrant that takes earnings from one persons hard work and illegally pays a wealthy family’s son or daughters college tuition off. Can I mention, no one paid my college tuition. These examples of taking someone’s success or their hard earned pay and giving it to what they think is righteous or good is PURE socialism and is a big part of the out of control tyrannical arrogance we’re fighting against. It’s a big part of what is wrong with America. Socialism always fails.
Arrogant synonyms; haughty, conceited, egotistic, full of oneself, thinking you’re superior, sound familiar Jim. Here’s a word that must have slipped by your obvious superior education and your self proclaimed intellective mind, humility, maybe learn it and try it some time. J.Goodrich
The older I get (especially with democrats still coontrolling large parts of the USA) the more I understand why roosters wake up screaming.