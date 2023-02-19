JP’s video this week hit home. Lately there have been a number of deep fake posts regarding me by the UK Army’s 77th brigade. Fortunately, they are easy to spot as fakes for anyone that follows me but it is still disturbing.



In a world where “deep fakes” are common, it is good recognize and laugh at how easy it is to fool people. Get ready for the coming reality where AI and Deep Fake technologies make it almost impossible to discern what is real and what is just another fifth gen warfare psyops weapon.

Lies My Gov’t Told Me: And the Better Future Coming by Robert W. Malone

The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 by Ed Dowd

Jill and I want everyone to have free access to the information contained in these three books. I was able to convince my publisher, Tony Lyons, to make this happen. The electronic versions of the three books listed above will be free on Amazon from Monday, February 20th through Monday, February 27th. I urge you to download them and read them carefully so that you can better understand what’s happened to our country, our freedom, and our health. Hopefully, this will help wake up those still suffering the effects of the massive PsyOps campaign which has been deployed on all of us during the COVIDcrisis, and to jumpstart the process of working towards solutions.

