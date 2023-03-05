“Wife, Mother, Woman”

“Husband, Father, Man”

Don’t let anyone steal our language.

We are winning. At least conservatives are getting the message! But parents are too. Now we need to ensure that the new pseudo-mRNA vaccines that they intend to roll out starting this fall do not make it into the arms of a single person.

Yesterday morning, I got to sit down with my good friend Nigel Farage for a coffee and we had a chance to discus the Matt Hancock files and what these emails released to the Telegraph might mean for the UK. In the UK, the useless and evil lock-downs and restrictions were extended for long periods of time. They were devastating to the economy, to people’s well being and health. Nigel and I both agreed on this key point, and we hope that the Hancock files may truly open the eyes of the British people; to see the corruption and evil that was foisted upon them for no good reason.

But if you haven’t been following the Hancock files news story, you might not completely understand this…

Look Over There! ( on Rumble )

