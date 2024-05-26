Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This one meme pretty much defines why anarcho-capitalism resonates with so many of us.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This one meme pretty much defines why anarcho-capitalism resonates with so many of us.
No posts
It’s hard for me to accept living under constant lies from our government. We deserve better.
#Suborn; to bribe or otherwise induce someone to commit an unlawful act such as perjury: He was accused of conspiring to suborn witnesses.
#Under American federal law, title 18 U.S.C. 1622, provides: Whoever procures another to commit any perjury is guilty of subornation of perjury, and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for not more than 5 years.
#Alvin Bragg, Mathew Colangelo and all of the people involved, including the people at their White House meetings should face charges of suborning perjury for knowingly allowing and inducing Michael Cohen onto the stand and lie in efforts to put Donald Trump in jail.
#Furthermore Michael Cohen should have been immediately handcuffed and thrown back in jail for again committing perjury and admitting to grand larceny on the stand.
#The Judge in this case, Juan Merchan, should lose his judgeship and immediately be disbarred for allowing these now known lies to be used to prosecute an innocent man.
#Merchan’s daughter Loren Merchan has raised over 93 million dollars, from this trial, for democRATS while the dishonest judge Merchan put a gag order on Trump blocking his God given 1st amendment rights from speaking out about this whole corrupt prosecution or be thrown in jail. This money should be taken from Merchans daughter Loren and used to pay Trumps legal fees. This entire case is riddled with conflicts of interest and is completely 1000% election tampering. Fake news CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, ACLU, etc. where are you? Or as we all know your all into these Soviet style show trials and the persecutions of innocent people. If the media would just do their dam job, America would have a much better chance of surviving.
Hope you all enjoy your freedom today, given to you by a veteran!! J.Goodrich
Blind DEI Pilots:
Passengers on a small plane are waiting for the flight to leave. They're getting a little impatient, but the airport staff assures them the pilots will be there soon, and then the flight can take off.
Finally the entrance opens, and two men dressed in Pilots' uniforms walk up the aisle. Both are wearing dark glasses, one is using a guide dog, and the other is tapping his way along the aisle with a white cane.
Nervous laughter spreads through the cabin, but the men enter the cockpit, the door closes, and the engines start up. The passengers begin glancing nervously around, searching for some sign that this is just a little practical joke. None is forthcoming.
The plane moves faster and faster down the runway, and the people sitting in the window seats realize they're headed straight for the water at the edge of the airport territory. As it begins to look as though the plane will plow into the water, panicked screams fill the cabin.
At that moment, the plane lifts smoothly into the air. The passengers relax and laugh a little sheepishly, and soon all retreat into their magazines, secure in the knowledge that the plane really is in good hands.
Meanwhile, in the cockpit, the pilot turns to the co-pilot and says, "You know, Jim one of these days, they're gonna scream too late and we're all gonna die."
-Author Unknown