A note: this quote is evidently not from Voltaire.



The “fact-checkers” are attributing the quote to “white nationalist Kevin Alfred Strom”, (who they also point out was convicted of child porn) but the truth is - this is not his quote either. What he said in a 1993 broadcast was:



”To determine the true rulers of any society, all you must do is ask yourself this question: Who is it that I am not permitted to criticize?”

So, let again review:

Who are we not allowed to criticize? Those who rule over us. The implication that a government is “ruling” over us - is not well tolerated. Hence, the electric fence around this topic. Proving that this phrase- whoever did or didn’t first say it, made the "fact-checkers” behave exactly in the fashion that one would expect. Someone, probably our government, paid money for the major fact-checkers, such as Reuters, to attack this silly meme.

The question is, why? Even though it is clear that Kevin Strom did not say that quote, but something similar THIRTY years ago, it was in the ruling classes’ interest to attribute it to him. To dirty the idea that there is a ruling class. To attach that idea to white nationalism and child porn, which are horrible things. Because that is how our government plays the propaganda game. By linking a public uprising to topics that are illegal or unpalatable. Never forget - Fifth-gen warfare is a dirty war that our government has been using for a long time.

OK - this one is rude. You are forewarned. There is a JP Sears video also at the end of this Substack (it also, has a “adults only” rating).

