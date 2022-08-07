I was speaking with a friend yesterday, and she was so saddened by her family’s rejection of her over her critical perspective concerning the COVID-19 policies/vaccines. She is just one of many, many people suffering from being isolated and rejected by family and friends over what has happened. So many of us have had to re-evaluate what we think of our government, politics and the US/Global public health enterprise. So many of us have had to find new communities.

I just want to reach out and let people know - you are not alone. You don’t have to be isolated. I know it is hard to make new friends, find new communities, but you don’t have to suffer. More on this in another post. But please know that you are not alone.

What is a Recession? (WHAT IS A WOMAN PARODY) ( on Rumble )

Keep the faith, my friends, and don’t let the fearporn get to you. Stay healthy, get plenty of sleep. We are facing a long battle, and need to maintain our strength.

To my Irish friends and supporters, see you in Dublin soon!