Yep - this is a real thing. The deep State strikes again. Here is the link to the New York Post article and The Moguldom Nation article

Of course, the prosecution motive is NOT “too male and too pale,” this persecution is to stop President Trump from ever holding office again. This is what banana republics do. This is the slippery slope and the USA is taking the “fast slide down.” I personally expect better from my government.

I believe that we all know Trump is being persecuted.

This recent Epoch Times article is worth reading. For me, this article removed all doubt that this is about persecution, not prosecution.

So, I saw the following Tweet:

So, I went to the Googlenet news - the main stream media aggregator. I used “flag, Veteran’s day” Lot of happy, fuzzy Veteran’s Day articles. Nothing at all “news” related.

Then I redid the search words “Palestinian Flag Veterans" on the Googlenet news. Again, nothing about this…

I did find one lonely British article that reported on a NYC protest on Friday - which SHUT DOWN NYCs Grand Central Station. Seems like this might be newsworthy in the USA?

Then I went to Twitter and put in the same search words from the first search - “flag, Veteran’s day". Below is the video that came up immediately in the search results - with lots of commentary. Yes, this happened on Veteran’s Day in NYC.

Not a single story in main stream media about this- that made it to the Googlenet News.

This is how low the state-sponsored media has sunk. If it doesn’t fit the government narrative - in this case, that all the protests are about Palestinian human rights, then it evidently isn’t news worthy.

I am not commenting here on the war, or on what is happening on the ground. What I am saying is that once again, main stream media is biasing what the American people are getting to see in their newsfeed and reporting. Advocacy journalism, being driven by one political point of reference, is propaganda by another name, and it is not ok.

