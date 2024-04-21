Link to FALLOUT

FALLOUT: I am really proud of this week’s episode. I hope everyone gets a chance to watch it. And watch for Rock CAL’s photobomb. Horses are really curious, and love both tools and tractors.

FALLOUT: Financial Persecution

There’s a new frontier for political persecution in the West: the weaponization of financial tools against political enemies.

We’re hearing a growing number of stories involving groups and individuals that find themselves cut off from financial services or bank accounts, like the truckers in Canada.

Governments are increasingly able to punish people for doing things they don’t like by pushing big corporations to do their bidding.

Where is all of this headed? What’s behind the push for central bank digital currencies? Are we seeing growing signs of China’s social credit system being deployed in the West?

We’re discussing some alarming trends today, and Dr. Malone will share a personal story that could be useful in strategizing how to fight back against this new world of de-banking.