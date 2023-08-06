Last week I was in DC and dropped by the new studio of my friend, Sean Spicer. Here is a short clip from that interview.
“EXCLUSIVE: Quid-pro-quo with China led to the COVID outbreak; Fauci KNEW” (not on Rumble)
“Dr. Robert Malone reveals shocking details about the true origins of COVID-19, exposing the United States' involvement, under the full knowledge and participation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a quid-pro-quo with China to gain intelligence about their bioweapons capabilities. How did this research directly lead to the outbreak that changed the world?”
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Spent a good part of yesterday reading the Marxification of Education by James Lindsay.
You guys, this is very real and it is right on the surface. Please pay attention.
Breaking science news: FDA approves cigarettes for children as 4 month long study finds *zero* cancer risk from smoking!
https://gaty.substack.com/p/smoking-is-safe-and-effective-and
Thank you for the laughs, doc : )