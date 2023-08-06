Last week I was in DC and dropped by the new studio of my friend, Sean Spicer. Here is a short clip from that interview.

“EXCLUSIVE: Quid-pro-quo with China led to the COVID outbreak; Fauci KNEW” (not on Rumble)

“Dr. Robert Malone reveals shocking details about the true origins of COVID-19, exposing the United States' involvement, under the full knowledge and participation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a quid-pro-quo with China to gain intelligence about their bioweapons capabilities. How did this research directly lead to the outbreak that changed the world?”

