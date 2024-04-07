Today feels like the first “real” day of spring. Warm weather at last!

The horses are feeling their “oats” and all is well.

Spring is here and hormones are in the air!

Peace is hanging out on the grass with an emu, goose and dogs.

On Friday, our latest episode of Fallout was aired.

In a surprising move, the FDA has settled a lawsuit surrounding ivermectin, and has agreed to remove posts telling people not to take ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19. Besides the important precedent this sets for future FDA communications, this also tells us that the FDA would rather concede and settle this lawsuit than allow the case to go to discovery and have to turn over large numbers of internal documents, which could damage the reputation of the FDA and its senior management. We’re diving into the structure of modern propaganda machines and why false narratives become so entrenched and amplified across many institutions, beginning with the specific example of the FDA communications regarding ivermectin. Join us for this week’s episode of FALLOUT.

Our first FALLOUT live question and answer will be held on Friday, April 12, at 1 p.m. ET.

This livestream will begin on Friday, April 12, at 1 p.m. ET. Put your questions for Jan and I in the live chat!

FallOut