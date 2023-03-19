Get ready… this one is from “The Life of Brian” and is over 40 years old (circa 1979). It has it only improved with time.



Symbolic of his struggle against reality... ( on Rumble )

From the comments on Youtube:

“Back in the day we all laughed at this sketch. Little did we know.”

“Monty Python is in danger of losing it's role as a comedy and becoming a documentary.”

“More accurate than Nostradamus”

“Bloody hell, they were ahead of us by decades.”

