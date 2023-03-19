Get ready… this one is from “The Life of Brian” and is over 40 years old (circa 1979). It has it only improved with time.
Symbolic of his struggle against reality... (on Rumble)
From the comments on Youtube:
“Back in the day we all laughed at this sketch. Little did we know.”
“Monty Python is in danger of losing it's role as a comedy and becoming a documentary.”
“More accurate than Nostradamus”
“Bloody hell, they were ahead of us by decades.”
That Monty Python clip shows clearly for how long we’ve been sinking into madness. Funny and frightening at the same time!
My son wanted to be a ghost buster at age 3, next he wanted to be He Man at age 4, followed by many other “characters”. He was an early reader and read encyclopedia by age 6 and learned about all the US Presidents, could name them in order as well as their VPs. At age 8 he said I want to be Thomas Jefferson! Mom, can I go to Mr. Jefferson’s school when I grow up? I said sure you can, but you must do well in school. 10 years later he went to Mr. Jefferson’s school. He is now a very successful, happy man.
Good parents realize plant the seeds of success, water, provide sunshine and freedom to grow, kids figure out they can’t be a 🦕!