A Branco cartoon from 2020 - nothing has changed. Branco is brilliant.

This is over a year old now, but remains relevant. For those who have not seen it, this was posted by sarcastic humorist “Whatsherface” on June 27, 2021, and has had 170,411 views since being posted. This is the video which gave rise to the name of this substack. The aggressive Wikipedia editing has continued since then, as has also been the case with Wikipedia pages for most of my physician peers participating in the resistance and anything having to do with Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine. In most cases, the same avitar/sock puppet Wikipedia editor ID has been responsible for the majority of these. Also of note is that the Wayback machine is also being edited now to remove “dangerous” content or “misinformation”. Much as George Orwell predicted in 1984 when he coined the term “Memory hole-ing”

