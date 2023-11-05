The take home message that I get from this cartoon - is that we all have to get out and vote in the primaries, as well as general elections. It is in the primaries where we lose a lot of our conservative candidates - particularly in purple regions.
It is by getting out and voting, that things will change in the House and Senate.
Bonus points for anyone who can figure this out.
A meeting of heroes and martinis last night!
Dr Bhattacharya, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr. Maryanne Demasi, Dr. Simon Goddek, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty and Jeffrey Tucker, among many others were at the Brownstone Conference and Gala in Dallas Texas for a great day of discussions, followed by a fantastic dinner.
Pictured: Naomi Wolf and Jill at the Brownstone Gala last night.
The expression √(1+tan²c) can be simplified using the trigonometric identity:
tan²c + 1 = sec²c
Therefore, the expression can be rewritten as:
√(1+tan²c) = √sec²c
The square root of sec²c is simply sec c.
So, √(1+tan²c) simplifies to sec c.
So the shirt reads:
“I’m sec c and I know it”
Sunday. A persons mind is the most powerful tool when it comes to the direction in a persons life. It can take you to the depths of depression or to the heights of unimaginable success. In many ways this effects your health also. Talking to people lately it feels as though we have been faced with a government that is insisting on breaking us. At least today we still can make decisions that will effect us in positive ways. We all, including myself, have to start making these changes. Changes we know will not only help us, but will make subtle changes in our society. Today of coarse is Sunday, and I have started a list of calls and changes I WILL make and begin to make in this upcoming week. These changes will help my family and I financially, medically and mentally. From changing my phone service that will save us money and stop feeding an anti American business; make a schedule to exercise and stretch and sticking to it; writing a list of calls to make that I’ve been putting off; and finally making reservations for my wife and I to get away. These are just four accomplishments I will get done this next week to set my mind in a positive place. Hope you all have a positive Sunday. J.Goodrich
When life gives you melons, you might be dyslexic.
The easiest time to add insult to injury is when you’re signing someone’s cast.
A termite walks into the bar and asks, ‘Is the bar tender here?’