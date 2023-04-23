Politicians are people who, when they see light at the end of the tunnel, go out and buy some more tunnel. ~John Quinton~
A politician is a fellow who will lay down your life for his country. ~ Tex Guinan~
Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich, by promising to protect each from the other. ~Oscar Ameringer~
Can we endure another two years of miss direction, mudslinging, political propaganda, medical propaganda and social propaganda that divides and confuses, and is being generated by a captive mass media that is not interested in the truth but the dollars they receive from special interests!
"The political machine triumphs because it is united minority acting against a divided majority." - Will Durant
"In politics, an absurdity is not a handicap." - Napoleon Bonaparte
"Take our politicians: they're a bunch of yo-yos. The presidency is now a cross between a popularity contest and a high school debate, with an encyclopedia of clichés the first prize." - Saul Bellow
A politician… one that would circumvent God. - William Shakespeare
"A liberal is a conservative who has been arrested." - Tom Wolfe
“I remain just one thing, and one thing only, and that is a clown. It places me on a far higher plane than any politician” - Charlie Chaplin
“Today's public figures can no longer write their own speeches or books, and there is some evidence that they can't read them either. ” ― Gore Vidal
“Conservative, n: A statesman who is enamored of existing evils, as distinguished from the Liberal who wishes to replace them with others.” ― Ambrose Bierce