At least the image is not AI-generated (or at least I don’t think it is?)!
Loyalty test.
Run in opposite directions to see who your dog loves more..
“Who is Robert Malone” is supported by readers like you. Please consider a subscription to support our work!
Have a great day folks!
And just like that, Sheriff Andy precluded any chance of Opie becoming Ophelia. Happy Days ahead for Opie.
Minor point of correction, Buddy Epson developed a product line of Hillbilly printers using then-new black gold/Texas tea ink technology. Epson's associate, Buddy Ebsen, relocated to California shortly after inking a deal with Epson to supply raw materials. The confusion is common and understandable.
"YOU gave her what!" Hit the nail on the head! I usually got something to help me take care of the house. Wishing all mothers ...peace, harmony and hopefully a day of rest!