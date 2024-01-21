Public service announcement - the above meme is actually true…
The substack ”Who is Robert Malone” is a ready supported publication. Please consider a free or paid subscription to support our work.
“When we get the opportunity to speak truth to power, we must.”
Kevin Roberts, President of the Heritage Foundation
Regulatory capture is rapidly taking over our government institutions without a shot being fired, so now is time to resist. Inverse totalitarianism requires our compliance.
Speak out, run for office, protest, vote, get educated on current events, write letters, talk to friends and family and join likeminded people in fighting for our country.
I think we can change things for the better, but my fear is that the state of the nation will suffer in the meantime.
The battle ahead looms large.
January 21, 2024; life goes by so fast. Today my father would have been 104 years old. The last time I talked to him I was 20, and not quite a man. Almost to the day I have lived 2/3rds of my life without him. The sacrifice to volunteer and go fight the Nazis still lives inside of me. It’s hard to believe he has been gone almost 39 years. These thoughts of sacrifice makes it clear to me that one of Americas present day flaws is that to many people are completely unwilling to make even the slightest of personal sacrifice. In fact the majority of our politicians benefit on the backs of the sacrifice of others. Maybe this prominent deficiency in our leadership is a big part of the reason America is flailing. I was finally able to get a bunch of letters my father had received after recovering from his gunshot wound and returning home. I wanted to share this letter with all of you. It is nearly 80 years old and it is a real breathing example of sacrifice people were once more than willing to make for our great country. It’s from the wife of a good friend of my fathers that served with him in the Battle of the Bulge. Happy birthday Dad, your son, J.Goodrich https://share.icloud.com/photos/0a1FEnWGAoquMZFOgrhWwNHVQ
Lol ‼️ 😆 🤣 😂 😹
Yep! End gender confusion the old fashioned way!!!!