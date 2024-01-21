Public service announcement - the above meme is actually true…

The substack ”Who is Robert Malone” is a ready supported publication. Please consider a free or paid subscription to support our work.

“When we get the opportunity to speak truth to power, we must.”

Kevin Roberts, President of the Heritage Foundation

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription

Regulatory capture is rapidly taking over our government institutions without a shot being fired, so now is time to resist. Inverse totalitarianism requires our compliance.

Speak out, run for office, protest, vote, get educated on current events, write letters, talk to friends and family and join likeminded people in fighting for our country.

I think we can change things for the better, but my fear is that the state of the nation will suffer in the meantime.

The battle ahead looms large.