“Political parties exist to secure responsible government and to execute the will of the people. From these great staffs, both of the old parties have ganged aside. Instead of instruments to promote the general welfare they have become the tools of corrupt interests which use them in martialling to serve their selfish purposes. Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of the day.” -Theodore Roosevelt

A reader sent this video link to me last week as something for the Sunday Strip but then overnight - Oliver Anthony’s music went viral. So I know most have heard it by now, but heck - it is good enough to listen to again.

Somehow on this beautiful Sunday morning, beautiful music is needed.

(and deer - we all need deer)

Have a great day folks.