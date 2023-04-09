ST. LOUIS, MO — In a natural continuation of its push for diversity and celebration of transgender lifestyles, Anheuser-Busch has announced the company will be replacing the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales with cows that identify as and dress like horses.
"We feel this is a natural next step," said Anheuser-Busch CEO Brandan Whitworth. "If we're going to bend reality and ignore all basic understanding of science and biology with our Bud Light brand, then it only makes sense to make that philosophy consistent across our other brands, including the classic Budweiser advertising campaigns."
Obviously, cartoons are meant to not only poke fun at false narratives and people’s cognitive/moral dissonance, they also are meant to provoke and open the omicron (err… overton) window.
Laugh! Then question, discuss and think.
“Cognitive Dissonance” and “Moral Dissonance”
Happy Easter Drs. Malone! You are one of the many blessings I am thankful for! 💜
Switzerland has awoke from the deep Covid sleep! Now is the time to wake up Rip van Winkle that is running the USA! Stop the injections now! Save our children from an unhealthy adulthood! Take the NIH down to the studs and rebuild for the people’s health rather than BigPharma health! The great harm that has been done will continue as long as humanity is considered lab rats! I pray for all those harmed on this Easter Sunday!