What we have learned over the past few weeks is that the 14th amendment is a can or worms.

Here is Section 3 of the 14th amendment:

Would it even be possible of the leader of the United States to mount an insurrection against himself - as the highest civil authority?

The more I research, the more I am confused.

Nikki Haley is a Trojan horse for the deep state.

She is funded by BlackRock, Koch, and many other big corporations. She has never seen a war she didn't like.

The raw ambition and quest for power from Nikki Haley is palpable.

As a horse owner, I can attest to this…

Truth.

Time to get out into this balmy 42 degree day and get some real work done! Have a great day folks!