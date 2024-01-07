What we have learned over the past few weeks is that the 14th amendment is a can or worms.
Here is Section 3 of the 14th amendment:
Would it even be possible of the leader of the United States to mount an insurrection against himself - as the highest civil authority?
The more I research, the more I am confused.
Nikki Haley is a Trojan horse for the deep state.
She is funded by BlackRock, Koch, and many other big corporations. She has never seen a war she didn't like.
The raw ambition and quest for power from Nikki Haley is palpable.
As a horse owner, I can attest to this…
Truth.
Time to get out into this balmy 42 degree day and get some real work done! Have a great day folks!
The borders are open. The invaders are exempt from the killshot and granted every consideration while the government just hired, trained, and armed 87,000 IRS agents to sick on the American people who are paying for the room, board, general welfare, and comfort of their third world replacements.
The US government is overtly inciting, financing, and then shuttling in torrents of invaders from every hellhole imaginable - the inhabitants which each have a thousand different axes to grind. Brace yourself, you're witnessing the planned destruction of America from within by traitors in our government and armed forces.
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. " -Taylor Caldwell
While it may be true that the kids spend way too much time on media machines, it is also true that kids love playing and being outdoors. When my grandchild was in "grade" school, the kids went outside a lot, no matter what the weather. I just saw a show about kids winter camping (Mn.) and how they loved it. Perhaps adults are the primary problem. Get your kids engaged in being outside and put down your damn phones!